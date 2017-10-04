Collaborate with MNCS, Zahid urges local firms

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Local companies should collaborate with the multinational companies (MNCs) to further develop and market their halal products and services internationally, said Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a statement today, he called on MNCs and large local companies (LLCs) to take a bigger role in assisting the local halal small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and identify potential suppliers among the local SMEs.

“They may help the SMEs upgrade their processes and products through technology-transfer, especially in the critical technical and commercial aspects of doing business in the global market.

“This can help local SMEs to gain access to key export markets, which are typically more challenging and demanding,” he said.

In terms of trade, Zahid said, from a total of RM42.1 billion worth of exports for the 2016, the MNCs and the SMEs had accounted for RM36.9 billion and RM4.01 billion respectively.

“This huge gap needs to be addressed,” he said.

On Sept 11, Zahid had chaired the Halal Industry Roundtable Dialogue Session with the MNCs, which among other things, discussed the ways large corporations such as the MNCs, LLCs and government-linked companies could support local SMEs in the halal industry.

The dialogue also gathered information on issues and challenges faced by large corporations in supporting the development of local companies and finding possible solutions.

It was organised by the Halal Industry Development Corp as part of the development of the Halal Industry Master Plan 2.0 2018-2030, which was expected to be launched by year-end. — Bernama