CM: Sarawak LRT project to cost RM10.8b

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari (2nd left) announces the routes of the proposed Light Rail Transit at a press conference in Kuching March 29, 2018. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 29 — The proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Sarawak will cost about RM10.8 billion, and it will be the largest single state-funded project, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg announced today.

He said the LRT project will be managed by state government-linked company Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd and funded through another state government-linked entity, Development of Sarawak (DBoS).

“When it is completed by 2024, the project will benefit four major population centres in the Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions,” he told reporters when announcing the LRT routes, adding that construction work commences next year.

He said these centres have an almost one-million-strong population, including about 700,000 living in Greater Kuching.

Abang Johari said that a Kuching Urban Transport Study has identified three of the total six lines for immediate implementation of the rail transit system, while the remaining lines will be implemented at a later stage.

He also said Line One to link Muara Tuang in Kota Samarahan to Sungai Batu and to Damai in Santubong peninsula covers 48 per cent of current travel demands for Kuching city.

He added this is approximately 62.4km in length with 28 stations.

Meanwhile, Line Two will link Serian town to Muara Tebas in Senari in Bako peninsula, covering 30 per cent of current travel demand for Kuching city.

This line is approximately 82.0km in length with 26 stations, Abang Johari added.

He said Line Three, with about 10.8km in length with 13 stations, will cover the Kuching Centre.

“The LRT envisages realising efficient mobility in Kuching, creating economic opportunities, enabling trade and facilitating access to markets and services.

“At the same time, it will help transform Kuching into a more dynamic and competitive city, as well as create more jobs,” he said.

He added that the LRT will traverse and link dense residential areas, businesses, industrial areas, tourist hotspots and new transit-oriented developments, thus driving economic development in Kuching.

Abang Johari said the development of the LRT is expected to provide benefits in terms of time and monetary savings due to lower annual vehicle operating costs and job opportunities.

The chief minister said the LRT project is expected to create over 20,000 jobs when it is fully operational.

He said LRT trains will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells, boast a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly technology, and is anticipated to be the first of its kind to be implemented in this region.

“The usage of hydrogen fuel cell trains is also in line with the state government’s vision to develop a hydrogen economy as part of the state’s green initiative; thereby generating economic benefits for the people of Sarawak,” he added.