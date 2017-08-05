CJ extension a ‘black mark’ in judiciary’s history, Anwar says

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the country’s constitution ‘clearly’ did not allow for the appointments of both Raus and Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinuddin as the Court of Appeal president. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The extension of Tan Sri Raus Sharif as the Chief Justice despite objections from the legal fraternity yesterday was a “black mark” in the history of the judiciary, PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In a statement, the jailed former Opposition leader said that the country’s constitution “clearly” did not allow for the appointments of both Raus and Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinuddin as the Court of Appeal president.

Both Raus and Zulkefli had their tenures extended by three years after being appointed as additional judges at the Federal Court.

As a result of the appointment, they would both continue in their roles as the top judicial office holders in the country well past the mandatory retirement age for judges, which is 66 years old.

Anwar praised Pakatan Harapan leaders and the Bar Council for strongly objecting to the appointments, and also criticised Putrajaya for not adhering to the constitution.

“These appointments shows an attitude of not prioritising the constitution and the law in this country,” he said.

Anwar also called for PH to strengthen their resolve to defeat Barisan Nasional in the next elections.