Civil servants will receive cash reward for reporting on corruption cases

The MACC Office in Putrajaya, August 6, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa TAWAU, Sept 9 — Civil servants who report on corruption cases to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will receive a reward in the form of cash incentive with the same value of the bribe involved, says Sabah MACC director Datuk Sazali Salbi.

However, he said the ringgit-to-ringgit incentive would be given on the conditions that the case was investigated and the accused was charged and convicted.

“Last year, only two civil servants, namely an Immigration staff and a police personnel, received the reward for reporting on corruption cases in the state, and for this year, a police personnel will most probably receive a reward of RM25,000, which will be presented next year.

“The lowest reward will be RM500 for each case involving bribe of less than RM500, but for every case involving a bribe of RM500 and above, the reward will be paid according to the value of the bribe,” he said during a briefing with 105 Tawau-branch of the National Registration Department (NRD) in conjunction with the NRD Corruption-Free Pledge-taking ceremony here today.

Also present was Sabah NRD director Datuk Ismail Ahmad. Sazali said the reward was to encourage the civil servants to report on such activities and help curb corruption among civil servants in the state. — Bernama