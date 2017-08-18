Civil servants can work from home in future, Putrajaya suggests

Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said the aspirations conveyed by the civil servants covered transformation in all aspects relating to government policies and the civil service for the benefit of future generation. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUANTAN, Aug 18 ― The futuristic aspirations conveyed by young civil servants at the dialogue session on the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) can help the government to prepare a more solid plan for TN50.

Chief secretary to the government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said the aspirations conveyed by the civil servants covered transformation in all aspects relating to government policies and the civil service for the benefit of future generation.

“The dialogue session with the civil servants in Pahang is the first organised in the peninsula and through this session we saw many ideas forwarded by young civil servants who wanted to see changes, including to work from home.

“Working from home for male or female civil servants can be done, but it depends on the job,” he told a media conference after the dialogue session which was attended by 2,500 civil servants in Pahang here today.

Also present was Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Muhammad Safian Ismail, who acted as the moderator at the dialogue session.

Ali said the pattern of the questions and aspirations raised by participants at today’s dialogue was more extensive and covered all aspects of life, including education, public facilities and government service.

“All the views and ideas are unique and different, including calling for improvements in the education system at the kindergarten, school and university levels, as well as health and medical facilities and for better quality of life,” he said.

He said all the ideas and views conveyed by the participants would be compiled into TN50 document.

“We want to see the 1.6 million civil servants in the country to be better in terms of productivity and to continue to be the government’s backbone in providing the best service to the people,” he said. ― Bernama