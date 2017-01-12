City Hall bills Bersih 2.0, Red Shirts RM34,150 for trees damaged in rallies

Bersih 5 protesters gather at Masjid Jamek in Kuala Lumpur, November 19, 2016. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has charged polls reform group Bersih 2.0 and the Red Shirts movement RM34,150 for allegedly damaging thousands of trees during their two rallies in November last year.

In a copy of the letter dated December 27 uploaded by Bersih 2.0 on its Twitter account today, DBKL said the amount was billed by its Landscape and Recreation Department on November 24.

The two groups have 14 days to pay the amount, said Datuk Rohayah Karim, the City Hall’s Laws and Prosecution Department director said.

Among the trees that DBKL claimed were damaged are 1,000 units of loropetalum chinense var rubrum, and 2,300 units of duranta erecta gold.

For #BERSIH4 it was waste collection, now DBKL is coming after #BERSIH5 for... trees? Gotta hand it to them, they try to change things up. pic.twitter.com/lQdfmdCLE8 — BERSIH 2.0 (@bersih2) January 12, 2017

The former was priced at RM19.20 each, while the latter RM6.50 each. DBKL said the damaged trees were along Jalan Ampang.

The letter said failure to pay will result in legal action against both groups without any further notice.

Bersih 2.0 has since said it will not pay the amount. Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos could not be reached as he is away on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Last year, DBKL said it would send bills amounting to RM27,373.66 to the organisers of the Bersih 5 and Red Shirt rallies on November 19 to recover the cost of landscape damage and cleaning up.

DBKL socio-economic development executive director Datuk Mohd Saufi Muhammad said landscape damage was assessed at RM26,500 while the clean-up bill was only RM873.66 related to Padang Merbok.

In 2015, DBKL had delivered a bill of RM65,000 to Bersih 2.0 over the Bersih 4 rally, after previously appearing at the wrong place believing it to be the group’s office.

More than 10,000 people took to the streets of the capital city on November 19 at the fifth edition of polls reform group Bersih 2.0’s demonstrations to protest against corruption.

On the same day, pro-Malay group Red Shirts had staged a counter-rally with a much smaller attendance that ended early.