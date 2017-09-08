Ch’ng Kai Wei bags 2017 Malaysia Day Doodle 4 Google contest

Grand winner Ch’ng Kai Wei holding the official 2015 Merdeka doodle while proudly posing with her winning doodle (left). — Pictures courtesy of GoogleKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Fifteen-year-old Ch’ng Kai Wei’s doodle depicting multiethnic, multicultural Malaysia took home the main prize for Malaysia’s second Doodle 4 Google competition for the upcoming Malaysia Day.

In a statement today, Google Malaysia announced that the Nexus International School student’s submission titled “United We Shine” beat three other age category group winners and will see her creation on Google Malaysia’s home page this September 16.

“In my Doodle, I demonstrated my understanding of Malaysia’s diversity by including people from different ethnicities unique to Malaysia. However, I believe that Malaysia became the vibrant country that it is today because we are united as one regardless of race, colour, and ethnicity,” Ch’ng said in the statement.

“To convey my idea, I drew six people representing each main ethnicity, with a banner featuring the main colours of the Malaysian flag to show that we are all united while carefully arranged to also represent each letter in the Google logo,” she added.

Winners in the other age groups are: Wan Muhammad Fahyim Wan Mohd Nazdi from SK Kerteh, Terengganu (Age 7-9); Cheng Jun Kai, SJK(centre) from Kong Min, Kuantan, Pahang (Age 10-12); and Muhammad Khairul Aiman Mohamad Zaidi from SMK Bandar Baru Sentul, Kuala Lumpur (Age 16-17).

Sajith Sivanandan who is managing director for Google Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and new emerging markets, said the doodles were judged on artistic merit, creativity and theme communication using a two-step process involving Googlers and online votes by members of the public.

(From left) Tuan Haji Zaidi Yazid with the grand prize winner Ch’ng Kai Wei, age group winners Wan Muhammad Fahyim Bin Wan Mohd Nazdi, Cheng Jun Kai and Muhammad Khairul Aiman bin Mohamad Zaidi, and Sajith Sivanandan, Managing Director of Google Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, and New Emerging Markets. — Picture courtesy of GoogleThe 20 shortlisted entries can be viewed here.

Doodles are thematic changes made to the Google logo and typically done to celebrate special occasions, cultural moments, and the lives of pioneers, scientists, musicians, and artists who have who have helped shape history.

There have been many Malaysia-centric doodles in the past, such as for Merdeka celebrations, to celebrate the late filmmaker Yasmin Ahmad, freedom fighter Sybil Kathigasu, footbal legend Mokhtar Dahari, and the 88th birthday of the late singer-actor-director Tan Sri P. Ramlee.

The doodles were usually designed internally by Google’s doodle team but the company does make special exception and open up design proposals to the public.

The last Malaysia Day Doodle 4 Google winner was SMJK(centre) Yoke Kuan student from Sekinchan, Selangor, Lee Yee Run.

His design, displayed on the Google homepage on September 16, 2014, depicted the country’s icons such as the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower and the hibiscus, fashioned around the Google logo.