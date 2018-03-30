Chinese space station Tiangong-1 streaks across Malaysian skies

Angkasa director-general Noordin Ahmad said the probability of the Tiangong-1 falling in Malaysia was estimated to be at only 0.09 per cent based on the breadth of the country. — Picture via Facebook/Stephen FrankstenKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― China's Tiangong-1 Space Station, which is currently falling towards the earth is expected to streak across Malaysia for 81 seconds beginning 3.19am today.

During that period the altitude of the Tiangong-1 was expected to drop from 182.462km to 182.407km, according to the latest re-entry forecast of the space station issued by the National Space Agency (Angkasa).

In a statement yesterday, Angkasa reminded the public to not touch or take any suspicious objects.

The public was also asked to call the emergency line 999 to report any observations by providing information such as their location and time, the statement said adding that it would be better if a video recording of the re-entry could be provided.

Meanwhile, Angkasa director-general Noordin Ahmad said the probability of the Tiangong-1 falling in Malaysia was estimated to be at only 0.09 per cent based on the breadth of the country.

“Angkasa has taken an early step by monitoring the drop in the Tiangong-1's altitude beginning November 2017,” he said adding that Angkasa also worked with the National Security Council to face any possibility.

Further information can be obtained at www.angkasa.gov.my. ― Bernama