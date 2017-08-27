China consul-general: Chinese tourists choosing Sabah over Japan, Korea

For the January to December period last year, China accounted for 374,939 out of the 980,175 tourist arrivals to Sabah. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Tourism Board KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — More Chinese tourists are visiting Sabah instead of Japan and Korea, according to China’s consul general in Kota Kinabalu Zhang He.

He noted that Sabah was now a popular destination in South-east Asia for tourists, adding that he hoped Sabah’s tourism facilities would be enhanced as there are inadequate hotel rooms available.

“Instead of going to Japan and Korea, many Chinese tourists are coming to Sabah,” he was quoted as saying by local daily The Borneo Post.

According to statistics available on the Sabah Tourism Board’s website, the 518,045 visitors from the Asian region accounted for almost half or 42.7 per cent of Sabah’s over 1.2 million visitors during the January-June period this year.

In the breakdown of the 518,045 preliminary figure for the first six months this year, the number of visitors from North-east Asia (China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan) to Sabah was 386,375 and outstripped the number of visitors from South-east Asia (131,670).

China formed the bulk of visitors from the North-east Asian region at 208,100 for January-June this year, which is also an 18.2 per cent jump from 176,130 for the same period last year.

