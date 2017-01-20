Children tied up in nursery: Four women detained

Picture uploaded to Facebook showed three children with feet and mouth tied up, in a nursery in Bandar Baru Bangi.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Four women were detained today to help in investigations into a case where three children were tied and believed to have been abused in a nursery in Bangi near here.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the women, aged between 24 and 46, were detained this afternoon.

“Three of the women who were believed to be employees of the nursery were detained in a nursery in Bandar Baru Bangi at 4.20 pm.

“Upon further investigations, another woman aged 46 who is also the manager of the nursery, was detained in an apartment in Bangi at 5pm,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Yesterday, photos of children whose hands and feet were tied and their mouths gagged in a nursery in Bangi went viral on the social media.

According to Othman, the children have been sent for check-ups in a hospital and were found to have no physical injury. — Bernama