Child abuse: Nursery owner, three workers released on police bail

Tuesday January 24, 2017
10:09 PM GMT+8

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan (right) speaking at a press conference in Kajang district police headquarters, January 23, 2017. — Bernama picKajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan (right) speaking at a press conference in Kajang district police headquarters, January 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The owner and three employees of a nursery in Bangi linked to a child abuse case were released on police bail today.

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the four women aged between 24 and 46 were remanded for four days following their arrest on Friday to facilitate investigations.

“Investigation papers have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor and the police are awaiting further instructions,” he said in a statement here today.

Pictures of three children who had their hands and legs bound and their mouths covered at a nursery had been circulating in social media since Thursday.

Yesterday, Othman said the nursery was found to have been operating without licence, adding the police had recorded conversations with eight individuals, including parents of the affected children. — Bernama

