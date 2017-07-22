Chief Justice Raus Sharif heads list of Penang state honours

GEORGE TOWN, July 22 — Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif heads the list of 1,481 recipients of state honours in conjunction with the 79th birthday celebrations of Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas.

Md Raus, 66, is the sole recipient of the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN) which carries the title ’Datuk Seri Utama’.

According to the list issued by the State Secretary’s Office, two recipients are conferred the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’, namely Choot Ching Khoon Realty Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Seri Choot Ewe Seng and Chief of Army Datuk Seri Zulkiple Kassim.

Another 14 recipients are conferred the Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri (DGPN) which carries the ’Datuk Seri’ and, among them, are former national laureate Datuk Abdul Samad Mohamed Said; Tah Wah Group Sdn Bhd executive director Datuk Hong Yeam Wah; Lembaga Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah; Kobay Technology Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Koay Hean Eng; former Penang Water Supply Department director Datuk Ir Dr Lee Lok@Lee Yow Ching; Diamex Holdings Sdn Bhd chairman/executive director Datuk Markend Dalpatram Joshi and former Seberang Perai Municipal Council president Datuk Mokhtar Mohd Jait.

Also conferred the DGPN are Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali; Thye Huat Chan Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Ng Tee Soo; Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ramlan Ibrahim; Syarikat Fabtronic Sdn Bhd director Datuk Siti Balkish Shariff; Customs director-general Datuk T. Indera Subromaniam; Manikkam Enterprise and SM Fuji Carries (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk M. Suppiah and SJ & Associates managing director Datuk Syed Jaafar Syed Ali.

A total of 17 people received the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri (DMPN) which carries the title ’Datuk’, namely Islamic Religious Affairs, Domestic trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim; UDA Holdings Berhad managing director Datuk Ahmad Abu Bakar; Malaysian High Commissioner to the Netherlands Datuk Ahmad Nazri Yusof; Natural Resources and Environment Ministry (Environment) deputy secretary-general Datuk Dr Azimuddin Bahari and former 2014 Cultural Arts Prominent Figure recipient Datuk Bazir Ahmad Nazir Ahmad.

Also conferred the award are Malaysian Council of Former Elected Representatives (Mubarak) member Datuk Daud Taha; founder of IRM Industries Sdn Bhd Datuk Goh Eng Hoe; Malaysian High Commissioner to Belgium Datuk Hasnudin Hamzah; former Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Ir Ismail Mohamad Taib; Health Ministry’s national head of Anaesthesia Services Datuk Dr Jahizah Hassan; Perbadanan Bekalan Air Holdings Berhad non-executive director Datuk Kuvenaraju Pachappen and Asiawang Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Michael Tiah Thee Seng.

Another five DMPN recipients are Second Malaysian Infantry Division commander Major Gen Datuk Mohd Ramli Jaafar; Usaha Tarbiah Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd executive director Datuk Mustafa Kamal Mohd Yusoff; Gems Restaurant (Pg) Sdn Bhd director Datuk Dr K. Palaniappan; Phison Electronics chairman and executive group head Datuk Pua Khein Seng and former Penang Police deputy chief Datuk A. Thaiveegan.

A total of 89 individuals are conferred the Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri (DSPN), which carries the title ’Datuk’ including Malaysian Bar Council deputy president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor; Penang Medical College Postgraduate Affairs and International Relations deputy dean Prof Dr Abdul Rashid Khan Md Jagar Din; Penang High Court Judicial Commisioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh; Mega Cineplex managing director Chiah Chye Kee and Penang Hospital Endocrinology and Diabetes senior consultant Dr Nor Azizah Aziz.

Health Ministry national adviser for cardiothoracic anesthesiology and perfusion field Dr Norly Ismail; Penang Police Deputy Chief Datuk Roslee Chik; Accountant General’s Department Account Division director for Finance Ministry Roslan A. Rahman; former Penang Public Works Department director Salleh Awang and Irrigation and Drainage Department Coastal Zone Management director Capt (B) Anuar Yahya are also conferred the award.

A total of 88 people received the Darjah Johan Negeri (DJN); Bintang Cemerlang Negeri (BCN) (46 people); Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (PKT) (170 people); Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) (483 people); Pingat Jasa Masyarakat (PJM) (508 people) and Pingat Bakti Setia (PBS) (63 people). — Bernama