Cheaper durians with bumper harvest

The price of Musang King durians is now RM50 to RM65 per kg, down from RM125 last year. — AFP picPETALING JAYA, March 23 — Farmers are slashing durian prices as this year’s bumper crop is expected to last until next month.

The Star reported that the price of Musang King durians is now RM50 to RM65 per kg, down from RM125 last year.

The newspaper’s checks of durian stalls in Penang revealed varying prices, with some “vintage” varieties only experiencing a minor price drop.

The D158 durian is now going for RM28 per kg instead of RM35, and the Hor-Lor is selling for RM30 to RM45 instead of RM40 to RM55 last year.

Durian farm owner Chang Teik Seng, 58, expressed amazement at the season, saying he has never experienced it in his 35-year experience.

“The trees are so healthy. The taste of the fruit is also quite good,” he said.

He predicted the next batch would be ripe between May and June, followed by the next round of fruiting in June and July.

Durian wholesaler Tan Chee Keat, 29, said he has distributed around 40 tonnes of Penang durians since the season began at the start of the month.

“They were sent to KL and a lot were exported to China where demand is great now,” he said, adding Indonesian tourists are also among his top customers.