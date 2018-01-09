Cheap piggies to excite CNY

Lee said some 200 pigs would be slaughtered for the sale that would be held this Friday and Saturday. — AFP picIPOH, Jan 9 — In a bid to “excite” the pig market, the Perak Animal Husbandry Association will be organising cheap sales in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year.

Association president David Lee said some 200 pigs would be slaughtered for the sale that would be held this Friday and Saturday.

Lee said the association decided on the idea as the sales for pigs this year seems down.

“This same period last year, sales seemed good. We have to do something to excite the market.”

The sale will be held at Colden Point Foodcourt Sdn Bhd at Taman Ipoh Timur Baru and F&B (Frozen Meat) Distributor Sdn Bhd at Rima Industrial Estate in Lahat.

Lee said the going price of the meat and bones are from RM20 per packet.

The sale will be held from 7pm onwards and will go on until all the meat and parts are sold off.

Lee added, the last time the association members did a similar exercise was six years ago in Bercham and Bidor.

Meanwhile, Lee also told reporters, that association members have recorded an increase in pig production with the introduction of modern pig farming.