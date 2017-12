CFM: Church will always remain apolitical

Pastor Eu Hong Seng giving a speech in Kuala Lumpur, December 25, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The Church will always remain politically neutral even if Christians are not, the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) today.

CFM vice-chairman Rev Dr Eu Hong Seng said churches in Malaysia hold the same position taken by Jesus Christ, which is to be a non-partisan religious leader.

“As the general elections is around the corner, I would like to take this opportunity to remind all on this Christmas Day that our Jesus is a non-partisan religious leader.

“Allow me to reiterate the church rightly is a non-party partisan politically. But we are always pro-justice, and pro-righteousness. We have Christians on both sides of the political divide,” he said during his speech at the group’s Christmas hi-tea event today.

The event was attended by politicians from both sides of the divide including two Minister’s in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup and Datuk Paul Low, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and DAP’s Teresa Kok among others.

Eu however stressed that while the Church remains neutral, Christians should still partake in the politics of the nation including going out to vote.

“But that does not mean that individual Christians cannot be involved in politics and social activism of the day.

“So vote me must, and after we have voted, in God we trust,” he said.

Representing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Kurup stressed that unity was key for Malaysians to progress and they should be tolerant towards other races and religions.

“We have to respect among other groups that may have different values. We are at our strongest when we are united as one, even if there is a difference of religion,” he said.