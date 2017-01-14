Last updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 10:12 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Cartoonist Lat suffers from weak heart condition

Saturday January 14, 2017
Cartoonist Lat is suffering from a weak heart condition, according to his daugher, Junaidah. — Picture by Choo Choy MayCartoonist Lat is suffering from a weak heart condition, according to his daugher, Junaidah. — Picture by Choo Choy MayIPOH, Jan 14 ― Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid, or more popularly known as Lat, is suffering from a weak heart condition, says eldest daughter, Junaidah.

She said her father had undergone several tests and doctors had notified them the results would be released on Monday.

“My father is stable and can talk, eat and walk as usual. However, it is just his heart that is currently weak,” said the 33-year-old when contacted here today.

Last week, Lat, 65, was warded at the Pantai Hospital for heart-related problems but was discharged on Tuesday before re-admission to the same hospital yesterday and placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) as the normal wards were full.

Meanwhile, his wife, Datin Faezah Ahmad Zanzali when met at the hospital said her husband had received treatment at the normal ward and needed sufficient rest.

“Yesterday, Lat was saddened to know that the media had reported he was admitted to the ICU when in reality, he was in stable condition and was placed there because the wards were full.

“Give Lat time to recuperate and do not disturb him for a while,” she requested. ― Bernama

