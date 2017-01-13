Cartoonist Lat not in critical condition, brother says

According to Mamat, Lat (left) had been having a heart problem for some time but it was not critical. — File picIPOH, Jan 13 — The condition of cartoonist Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid, or popularly known as Lat, is not critical although he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Pantai Hospital, here because the normal ward was full.

His younger brother, film director Mamat Khalid, said his elder brother had previously undergone a check-up at the same hospital for three days and was allowed to to be discharged yesterday.

However, Mamat said his elder brother came back to the hospital today when he felt unwell.

"He (Lat) is not critical or had suffered any heart attack. It's just that he was admitted to the ICU temporarily as the normal ward was full. His condition is good, no wires are attached to him, he can eat, can laugh and can get up.

"Just now, he thanked everyone who had prayed for him and said that they should not worry as it was merely a normal check-up. I hope the people understand that his condition is weak and he needs enough rest," he said when met here today.

He said that his elder brother would be transferred to the normal ward today.

According to Mamat, his 65-year-old brother had been having a heart problem for some time but it was not critical. — Bernama