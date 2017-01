Cartoonist Lat in hospital with heart problem

Cartoonist Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid (Lat) was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital this morning for what is believed to be a heart problem. — Picture by Choo Choy MayIPOH, Jan 13 ― Cartoonist Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid, popularly known as Lat, has been admitted to the Pantai Hospital here for what is believed to be a heart problem.

His younger brother, film director Mamat Khalid said Lat, 65, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital this morning.

“His condition is stable,” he said when contacted.

Mamat said Lat was admitted to hospital last week for a heart problem but was discharged on Tuesday. ― Bernama