Car workshops in KL only allowed in industrial areas, Dewan Negara told

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — New premise licence for car workshops in Kuala Lumpur will only be issued to those operating in the industrial areas, said Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Loga Bala Mohan.

He said all applications would be screened by the Premise Licensing Committee, comprising Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Royal Malaysia Police, Companies Commission of Malaysia and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“DBKL always monitors and takes action against car workshops which operate illegally, create nuisance to the public and cause pollution,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question by Senator Datuk Yahaya Mat Ghani @ Abbas who wanted to know DBKL’s actions in addressing the problem of illegal car workshops at various locations in the city.

Loga Bala said there were 830 licenced car workshops in the city and the number was still small compared with the number of registered vehicles. —Bernama