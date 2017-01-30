Captain, crew arrested over deadly Sabah boat capsize

Sabah police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din speaks to reporters during a press conference at Kota Kinabalu, January 29, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — Police have arrested a boat skipper and crew member for gross negligence over a catamaran accident off Kota Kinabalu that killed at least three people.

Sabah police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din confirmed that the two men were being investigated for causing death by negligence.

“Both crewmen of the boat that were carrying the Chinese tourists have been arrested under Section 304 A of the Penal Code to facilitate investigations,” he said.

He said that more details will be given at a press conference at 5pm later

In the incident last Saturday, a boat carrying 28 Chinese tourists capsized on its way to Mengalum island when it was hit by bad weather.

So far, three deaths have been recorded, while 22 others were rescued. Six people — five Chinese nationals and one local crew men — are still missing.