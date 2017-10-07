Can’t win Malay seats in Selangor without non-Malay backing, Mat Taib told

Selangor MCA leader Datuk Donald Lim (right) says it would be impossible for Umno to win all Malay-majority seats in the state, as the support among the community was divided between many other parties. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) needs the support of non-Malays to win even Malay-majority seats as they could be the kingmakers, according to Selangor MCA leader Datuk Donald Lim.

The Petaling Jaya Selatan MCA chairman also said that it would be impossible for Umno to win all Malay-majority seats in the state, as the support among the community was divided between many other parties.

“In Selangor, even in Malay-majority seats, you still have 20 per cent non-Malay votes, you need their votes to win,” Lim told Malay Mail Online.

“Even if Umno contests 40 seats in the general election, there is no way you can get 90 per cent of one race to vote for you,” the veteran MCA leader added.

There are 56 seats in the Selangor legislative assembly.

Lim was responding to former Selangor Mentri Besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib's assertion that BN can win back Selangor in the next election if it focuses on Malay-majority state seats.

This, he said, included state seats currently being controlled by PAS, claiming the Islamist party could no longer champion the interests of the Malay community as they have been weakened with the exit of some leaders and the formation of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

He said that this did not mean the Chinese and Indians would be neglected as BN would still ensure their interests are being met, but having Malays in control of politics would ensure “stability” ― something which he claimed Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not have.