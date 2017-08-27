Cancer-stricken single mother seeks financial assistance

Sharizan Mohd Saleh with her four-year-old son, Aniq Nabawi. — Picture via Give.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — A single mother who is suffering from stage four lung cancer is seeking financial help from the public.

Sharizan Mohd Saleh, 33, from Klang, said she required immunotherapy which government hospitals do not provide.

Immunotherapy for at least two years would enable her to recover “with Allah’s providence” and live a better life, but “every three weeks’ session at a private hospital costs RM30,000”.

“I am in the waiting list for the chemotherapy session at a government hospital and there is no definite date and time. I wish I could receive treatment at the National Cancer Institute but I cannot afford it,” she said.

A marketing assistant manager with a four-year-old son, Aniq Nabawi, she said she had used up her insurance coverage after being diagnosed with stage three cancer in April 2016 and undergoing surgery for her right lung and removal of lymph nodes.

But the cancer returned last May and in June, she was recommended for immunotherapy, a type of cancer treatment that boosts the body's natural defences to fight the cancer.

Meanwhile, a “Shop For A Cause: Let's Help Sha Beat Cancer” is being held today at The Canvas, Damansara Perdana to collect funds for Sharizan.

Organiser Mohamed Fareed Mohamed Ashaaree said during the charity sale, there would be other programmes such as busking performance, cooking demonstration and poetry recital to attract visitors and customers.

He said the public could check out https://give.asia/story/help_sha_kicks_cancer for more information or channel their donations to Sharizan’s Maybank account number 512044534207, under the name, Sharizan binti Mohd Saleh. — Bernama