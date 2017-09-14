Burger seller charged with raping two daughters

JOHOR BARU, Sept 14 — A burger seller was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 12 counts of raping his two daughters.

The 48-year-old man, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim.

He was alleged to have committed the offence on the two girls, now aged 14 and 18, at different times between March 2013 and Aug this year at a flat unit at Taman Ungku Tun Aminah here.

The charges were made under Section 376B of the Penal Code and Section 16(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.

Mohammad Khalid set Oct 15 for mention and submission of documents and also ordered the accused to engage a lawyer.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Asmah Zainal Ariffin prosecuted. — Bernama