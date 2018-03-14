Bung Moktar: Party rejuvenation will make Umno, BN relevant for another 1,000 years

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said Umno and BN had always stayed focused on its objective to develop Malaysia for future generations. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA NERUS, March 14 ― Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have engineered many transformations and rejuvenated themselves not just to win the upcoming 14th general election (GE14), but also to ensure that they will remain relevant for another thousand or more years, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said.

He said party leaders come and go, but Umno and BN had always stayed focused on its objective to develop Malaysia for future generations.

“Even though Umno is an old party, we are able to sustain as we are constantly transforming and rejuvenating our struggles for the sake of future generations...there is still a lot more that we want to do.

“What Umno and BN had done so far was not just for the GE14, but it was part of our plans for the next 20, 30 and 50 years.

“Felcra, for instance, was one of Umno’s ideas to help transform the rural community in agriculture,” he said at Felcra Berhad’s An Evening with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman event here yesterday.

Also present were the chairman of the Terengganu Rural Development, Entrepreneurs, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee Nawi Mohamad, and chairman of State Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry, Plantation Industries and Commodities committee Datuk Muhammad Pehimi Yusof.

Meanwhile, in his speech Ahmad Razif said Felcra had developed 19 areas in Terengganu by implementing 178 projects on a total of 23,474-hectare land, involving 5,918 participants.

“Felcra had also disbursed approximately RM65 million in dividends between 2013 and 2017...clearly the development model adopted by Felcra Berhad had been very beneficial to the participants.

“I strongly believe that there will be more development to be brought by Felcra in the future because, right now, there are many research and development programmes being carried out by Felcra, just like in other countries which are far ahead in the field of agriculture,” he said. ― Bernama