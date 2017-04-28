Bumburing’s party pulls out of local Sabah alliance

Parti Cinta Sabah president Datuk Wilfred Bumburing said his party would pulled out of the five-party local Opposition group United Sabah Alliance. — File picture via Facebook/Angkatan Perubahan Sabah (APS)-Official pageKOTA KINABALU, April 28 — Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) has pulled out of the five-party local Opposition group United Sabah Alliance (USA) to pursue a “grand Opposition alliance”.

PCS president Datuk Wilfred Bumburing said that the party supreme council had opted out of the alliance so that it can better facilitate a better working relationship with all Opposition parties in Sabah in order to achieve straight fights against the ruling government for a total regime change.

“With the current state of affairs within Gabungan, Gabungan alone will not be able to achieve that objective,” said Bumburing, using another term that refers to USA.

“There are opposition parties outside of USA who are reluctant to sit down with USA leaders; and at the same time, there are leaders in USA who are reluctant to sit and talk to the other parties outside of USA,” he added.

Bumburing said that PCS should and must play prominent and important role in facilitating a formal discussion among all the opposition parties in Sabah.

“I think we will only be able to do this outside of the alliance,” he said.

The USA pact, which has been active in the last two years, consisted of PCS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Sabah STAR) led by Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Sabah Progressive Party led by Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah led by Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin and Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS) led by Datuk Mohd Arshad Abdul Mualap.

Bumburing had previously hinted that PCS might leave the alliance following an argument among local elected state representatives on the Opposition Leader in the Sabah state assembly.

He also said that despite the move, he maintained that there was “no animosity” between PCS and the other parties, and he was optimistic that all opposition parties could come together to form a grand alliance that could take down the current leadership.

“It’s possible if we all share the same struggle and agenda. The people really want to see the opposition come together and put up straight fights,” he said.

Aside from USA, there is also the national-based Pakatan Harapan consisting of PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah, and the newly-formed Parti Warisan Sabah led by former Umno vice president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.