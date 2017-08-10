Bullying victims not forced to perform oral sex, says Terengganu Education Dept

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 10 — The Terengganu Education Department (JPNT) has denied an English Language news portal report that two of three bullying victims at a vocational college were forced to perform oral sex by senior students on Tuesday.

Its director, Shafruddin Ali Hussain said investigations found oral sex did not take place at all and it was also denied by the three victims.

“We have questioned the victims at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital and they denied it took place.

“So, JPNT hopes the portal will admit to the error, withdraw the report and apologise to the school and victims for giving them a negative image and causing their parents anxiety,” he said when met by reporters after launching the 2017 State Level National Co-operative Day here today.

Shafruddin said he understood the false information was obtained from a friend of the victims and not from the victims themselves.

Yesterday, 15 vocational college students were remanded for four days until Saturday to help in investigations into a bullying case involving three students at the college. — Bernama