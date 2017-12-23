Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Buffalo tossed into the air, lands inside a Porsche

Saturday December 23, 2017
08:23 PM GMT+8

TELUK INTAN, Dec 23 ― Strange but true. A buffalo was tossed into the air and landed straight into a Porsche Cayenne via its sunroof after being hit by the sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Km 12, Jalan Changkat Jong here yesterday.

Hilir Perak district deputy police chief Supt Yahaya Hassan said the incident occurred about 9 pm when the luxury vehicle, carrying a family of three, was heading from Langkap from Teluk Intan.

He said the victims ― identified as Teoh Sook Hua, in her 30s, (driver); her husband Pang Fei Jiang, in his 30s; and their daughter Jannice Phang Jing Xuen, nine, ― sustained minor injuries, while the SUV was crushed at the front with shattered sunroof.

The buffalo was hit while crossing the road causing the bovine to be tossed into the air and died at the scene, said Yahaya in a statement here today.

He said the injured family members were taken to the Anson Bay Medical Centre, and that investigation was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Yahaya urged livestock breeders to look after their animals at all times to prevent from posing a danger to motorists. ― Bernama

