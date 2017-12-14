Boy’s body found after drowning in river

Mohd Farezuan Anuar’s body being brought to Stulang Laut after it was found floating under the Permas Jaya bridge in Johor Baru at 10.20am December. — Picture courtesy of Johor Fire and Rescue DepartmentJOHOR BARU, Dec 14 — Authorities have found the body of a 12-year-old boy two days after he fell into a river in Plentong while fishing.

Mohd Farezuan Anuar’s body was found floating under the Permas Jaya bridge by personnel from the search and rescue (SAR) operations at 10.20am today.

A Johor Fire and Rescue spokesman said the victim’s body was located about 10km from the scene where he was reported to have fallen into the river and went missing.

“We have sent the deceased body to Stulang Laut by a Fire and Rescue Department boat to be identified by his relatives before sending his remains to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem,” said the spokesman today.

On Tuesday, Mohd Farezuan was believed to have gone fishing with eight other children, including his younger brother, when the incident occurred at about 3.30pm at Kampung Sri Makmur following a heavy thunderstorm.

It was learnt that he had tried to save his younger brother who had slipped into the river, but found himself swept away by the strong currents in Sungai Plentong instead. His younger brother survived by holding onto a metal rod.