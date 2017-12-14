Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Partly Cloudy

Malaysia

Boy’s body found after drowning in river

By Ben Tan

Thursday December 14, 2017
04:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: What made ‘Power’ and ‘Woke’ this year’s most-used fashion wordsThe Edit: What made ‘Power’ and ‘Woke’ this year’s most-used fashion words

The Edit: Check out the Honest Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’The Edit: Check out the Honest Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’

Annuar Musa thankful MACC case closed, forgives detractorsAnnuar Musa thankful MACC case closed, forgives detractors

The Edit: How Madeira’s lost spirit is getting a boostThe Edit: How Madeira’s lost spirit is getting a boost

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Mohd Farezuan Anuar’s body being brought to Stulang Laut after it was found floating under the Permas Jaya bridge in Johor Baru at 10.20am December. — Picture courtesy of Johor Fire and Rescue DepartmentMohd Farezuan Anuar’s body being brought to Stulang Laut after it was found floating under the Permas Jaya bridge in Johor Baru at 10.20am December. — Picture courtesy of Johor Fire and Rescue DepartmentJOHOR BARU, Dec 14 — Authorities have found the body of a 12-year-old boy two days after he fell into a river in Plentong while fishing.

Mohd Farezuan Anuar’s body was found floating under the Permas Jaya bridge by personnel from the search and rescue (SAR) operations at 10.20am today.

A Johor Fire and Rescue spokesman said the victim’s body was located about 10km from the scene where he was reported to have fallen into the river and went missing.

“We have sent the deceased body to Stulang Laut by a Fire and Rescue Department boat to be identified by his relatives before sending his remains to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem,” said the spokesman today.

On Tuesday, Mohd Farezuan was believed to have gone fishing with eight other children, including his younger brother, when the incident occurred at about 3.30pm at Kampung Sri Makmur following a heavy thunderstorm.

It was learnt that he had tried to save his younger brother who had slipped into the river, but found himself swept away by the strong currents in Sungai Plentong instead. His younger brother survived by holding onto a metal rod.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline