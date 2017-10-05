Boy Iman re-arrested after remand for property fraud expires

Datuk Nuruliman A. Rahman, also known as the actor ‘Boy Iman’, is one of three suspects in the scam that has cost victims approximately RM6.2 million in losses. — Picture via Instagram/dbi_datodrboyimanKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — DBI Properties managing director Datuk Nuruliman A. Rahman was re-arrested and brought to Muar for further investigations into an alleged housing scam just moments after being released from remand yesterday evening.

The Star Online reported that Nuruliman, also known as the actor “Boy Iman”, is one of three suspects in the scam that has cost victims approximately RM6.2 million in losses.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Director Comm Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani reportedly said Boy Iman was released at 6pm after his remand ended.

But as the case is still being investigated, he said that all three suspects will be remanded again today.

The report stated that Boy Iman will be sent to the Muar police district headquarters while and the other two will be sent to Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

“The case is still being investigated, the police will call a few more individuals to assist in investigations,” Acryl was quoted saying.

He added that police had received 201 reports involving house sales by DBI Properties and Syarikat Juta Kelulut Global Resources, an increase from the 188 reports previously received.

In the scam being investigated, houses were apparently offered at below-market value to buyers.

A bungalow measuring 1,650 sq ft was being offered for RM60,000. But, once payment was made, the actual construction did not take place.