Bosses to pay foreign workers’ levy from own pockets starting Jan 1

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, April 11, 2014. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Employers will have to pay the levy for hiring foreign workers personally from tomorrow, instead of deducting from their wages, the Home Ministry announced today.

Its minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the new ruling under Employer Mandatory Commitment is to ensure employers take full responsibility for hiring foreigners, The Star Online reported.

“The Government will also introduce the undertaking letter which will underline the responsibilities and requirements to be fulfilled by employers in the near future,” he was quoted saying in a statement.

According to the report, Zahid also said the undertaking starts from the application stage until the worker returns to his home country.

National news agency Bernama additionally reported Zahid saying Putrajaya is also reviewing the rate of security deposit imposed on employers who brought in foreign workers as the present rates are “too low and ineffective as a preventive measure” to ensure the workers returned home at the end of their contracts.

He reportedly said some bosses acted irresponsibly towards the workers they brought in and violated the provisions in the law and regulations.

The government had received reports that some employers did not pay their workers according to the minimum wages policy introduced earlier this year, restricted the movement of their migrant workers and even kept their passports.

“There were instances where foreign workers ran away and the employers washed their hands off the matter and left it to the Immigration Department, police and other agencies to locate and send back the workers.

“Such incidents gave room to irresponsible people to indulge in human trafficking,” Bernama quoted Zahid saying.

Earlier this year, Putrajaya announced new rates on foreign worker levies for employers in the peninsula effective March 18.

The Cabinet decision, announced by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim in a statement, saw an increase of RM600 for each foreign worker hired in the manufacturing, construction and services sectors, listed as Category One, or RM1,850.

Employers who hire foreigners in plantations and agriculture sectors, called Category Two, will be charged a levy of RM640 per worker.

The original plan was to charge employers RM2,500 per worker in Category One and RM1,500 per worker in Category Two.

Zahid who is also deputy prime minister, was later reported saying that the new levies were supposed to be enforced starting February 1 but delayed due to dissatisfaction from employers in certain industries.