Body of student swept away at sea found off Pantai Bukit Keluang

Sunday January 15, 2017
05:21 PM GMT+8

BESUT, Jan 15 — The body of one of two schoolboys swept away by strong waves in the sea off Pantai Bukit Keluang here yesterday, was found this morning.

The remains of Nik Muhamad Haikal Fitri Nik Shamsuddin, 13, were found at 8.30am, about 200 metres from the beach.

Besut police chief, Supt Kamsani Hassan said a search and rescue (SAR) operation was underway to locate the victim’s missing friend, Muhamad Izzat Haikal Alias, 12.

The SAR operation comprises the state fire and rescue department, Civil Defence Force and the public.

Yesterday, the duo had gone swimming off the beach, together with friends Muhamad Zaim Syamil, 13; Mohamad Ridha Sukiman, 12; Ahmad Osama Hafiz Salleh, 15; and Muhamad Ariff Mohd Asri, 13. — Bernama

