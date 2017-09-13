Body of murdered student found afloat in river

KUANTAN, Sept 13 — The body of a form five student, believed to have been murdered, was found afloat in a river near the Lembah Klau land scheme in Raub yesterday.

The victim was identified as D. Yugendran, 17.

Raub police chief, Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the body was found at 3.15pm, four days after Yugendran’s mother lodged a police report over his disappearance.

This followed the arrest of the victim’s 21-year-old friend last Monday, who admitted to having struck him with a stick before throwing him into the river, he said.

“The suspect was believed to have been angry with Yugendran who was alleged to have often disturbed him and engaged in a quarrel.

“In fact, the suspect had identified the body based on the victim’s trousers,” he added when contacted here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the body was found about 500 metres from where the victim fell in the river.

The suspect, who has two criminal records for drug-related offences has been remanded for four days, beginning Monday, to facilitate investigations.

The body was sent to the Raub Hospital. — Bernama