Body of man found by the roadside near Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BARU, Dec 15 ― The body of a man who was in his 30's was found by the roadside, at Jalan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas near Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

The body was discovered at about 11am by members of the public who later informed the police.

Although the victim had yet to be identified, it was believed that it was linked to the case of the disappearance of a youth in the district since December 3.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief, Supt Ahsmon Bajah, who was contacted last night, also confirmed the discovery and said that investigation was ongoing.

Last week, a man identified as Chew Kah Chun, 24, was reported missing after he was believed to be looking for an individual in the Air Tawar 4, Kota Tinggi area, but after he did not return home for some time, family members became worried and asked the victim's elder brother to look out for him.

So far, Supt Ahsmon said three men, all locals aged in their 20's, had been detained to assist in the investigation. ― Bernama