Body found after deadly warship collision handed to US Navy

Admiral Datuk Indera Abu Bakar speaks about the area of the search and rescue operations for missing personnel of USS John S. McCain during a news conference in Putrajaya August 21, 2017. — Reuters picKUANTAN, Aug 23 — A Malaysian team assisting in the search for missing United States Navy crewmen off Singapore today handed over a body found in the waters yesterday.

The KD Lekiu vessel of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) handed over the body to a Seahawk helicopter of the US Navy that landed on the KD Lekiu, according to a statement from Maritime Region 1 Command of the Tanjung Gelang RMN Base here.

“The Seahawk helicopter landed on KD Lekiu at 8.30 am to collect the body after identification and departed at 9.48am for the US guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain docked at Singapore,” it said.

Five US Navy personnel were injured and 10 were unaccounted for following a collision between the destroyer and a merchant vessel off Singapore early on Monday.

The statement said the RMN would continue the search, with the other maritime agencies and navies of other countries.

KD Handalan of the RMN found the body about 7.5 nautical miles north-east of the site of the accident. — Bernama