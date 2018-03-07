BN government respects role of SJKCs, Najib says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) poses for a photograph with recipients of personal identification documents during his visit at SRJK (T) in Batang Kali March 7, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaRASA (Selangor), March 7 — The construction of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Rasa here shows that the federal government respects the existence of Chinese medium schools in the national education system, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Prime Minister said the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, led by Umno, had always fulfilled its promises to the people, especially in meeting the requirements of education in the Chinese schools in the country.

When officiating the new building of the 80-year-old school located in the Hulu Selangor parliamentary constituency, he said the quality of the building construction was among the best.

“As soon as the BN candidate won the (Hulu Selangor) Parliamentary seat on April 25, 2010 (by-election), I announced on April 28, 2010 an allocation of RM3 million (for construction of the building). We (BN) as a government always fulfill our promises,” he said in his brief speech when visiting the school.

The SJKC Rasa new building, which accommodates 332 students, is located about three kilometres from its original site in Kampung Chuang, Rasa. The new SJKC Rasa building cost a total of RM5.4 million, of which RM3 million was contributed by the federal government while the balance was collected by the school from donors.

Students of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Rasa wait for Prime Minister Najib Razak's arrival to officiate the school's additional building in Hulu Selangor March 7, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

During the 45-minute visit to the school, the Prime Minister also approved an allocation of RM400,000 to upgrade the road at the Jasa Junction, Jalan 1 Batu 53 following complaints from the residents about accidents that frequently occurred in the area.

Earlier, a group of local residents handed a memorandum containing signatures of the residents requesting for a traffic light to be installed at the junction and widening of the road to enable a smoother traffic flow.

He said the memorandum was handed over to the Director-General of the Federal Development Department (ICU) at the Prime Minister’s Department, Tan Sri Ahmad Zaki Ansore Mohd Yusof for immediate action.

The Prime Minister said the immediate approval of the fund showed the deep concern of the BN government about the woes of the people unlike the opposition such as the DAP, which had previously promised to resolve the problem but did not do so.

“This is the difference where we (BN) always fulfill our pledges. I hope everyone will place their trust with the government, (and) the party that always fulfills its promise to continue to look after their future,”Najib said. — Bernama