BN candidates being reviewed, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaking during a press conference at the Malaysian Institute of Integrity in Kuala Lumpur on January 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) are in the midst of reviewing its candidates to ensure a high level of integrity of the ruling coalition for the upcoming 14th general elections (GE14).

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said integrity, among others, is a huge priority because the party recognises its importance and impact on the community.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the review of the parliamentary and state assemblyman candidates list is still ongoing.

He added a special unit from the BN coalition is entrusted to conduct the review, with the help of other agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“We have already submitted the list of candidates for other agencies to review.

“We want all issues involving integrity such as corruption, abuse of power, personality conflicts with the laws to be scrutinised,” he said in a press conference after an intellectual discussion themed “Building A Nation With Integrity” here today.

Ahmad Zahid further explains that each state has come up with three names and they also have substitute candidates who will be similarly vetted.

“They have been chosen based on likability, potential crowd reception and winnability. Integrity, however, is still a top priority.”

Ahmad Zahid said it is then up for the voters to review if a candidate is ‘clean’ enough to win a seat in the GE14.

“In such events, voters will know better who they will want to pick to represent them – based on the personality and the results of the checks.

“If a candidate fails to pass any of the tests, including health test, we will just bid them farewell. No contesting,” he said.