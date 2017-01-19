BN agrees to joint motion with Penang on housing loan issues

Loan rejection rates are between 50 to 70 per cent, making it impossible for home buyers to purchase even affordable units. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — Penang's Opposition leader, Datuk Jahara Hamid from Barisan Nasional (BN) has officially agreed to sign a joint motion with the Pakatan Harapan state government to resolve housing loan issues plaguing homebuyers.

The joint motion to address high loan rejection rates for first time home buyers, is expected to be officially signed in a ceremony next month.

State housing development committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state executive council had decided yesterday that an official signing ceremony be arranged between Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and Jahara.

The joint motion will then be sent to the Prime Minister and Bank Negara Malaysia for further action.

"It is hoped that the stringent conditions for the approval of loans, especially by first time home buyers, are reviewed and relaxed so that more first time home buyers can have a roof over their heads," he said.

High loan rejection rate have become a major issue, particularly for those in the lower to middle income group.

On the housing industry in the state, Jagdeep said the state government's cooling measures had effectively stabilised property prices especially residential properties in the state.

He also noted CH Williams Talhar & Wong's 2017 Asia Pacific Real Estate Market Outlook that highlighted a shift towards affordable housing this year.

The outlook also states that high-end properties are set to fall by up to 15 per cent this year, with the decline to last another three to four years.

He also noted that a 2016 housing transactions study by Raine & Horne International showed that 76 per cent of residential property transactions were for properties priced below RM500,000.

In a breakdown of the 76 per cent, 23 per cent were for properties below RM100,000, 20 per cent for properties between RM100,000 and RM200,000 and 33 per cent for properties priced between RM200,000 and RM500,000.

"This clearly shows there is demand for properties priced below RM500,000 and because of this, the state government will continue to enforce the cooling measures," he said.

He stressed that the state has no intention to lift those measures but instead, concentrate on providing adequate affordable housing in Penang.

The state executive councillor called on the private sector to take note of this rising trend for affordable housing and to make the switch to this category instead of continuing to build high end properties.

To date, the Penang state government has approved 11,500 units of affordable housing to be built by the private sector.