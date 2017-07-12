Blood supply in Kedah, Perlis at critical level

The Kedah Health Department director said there was a dire need for Blood Type A and B. — AFP picALOR SETAR, July 12 — The Kedah Health Department has urged the public to donate blood following a shortage in blood supply in Kedah and Perlis that is nearing critical level.

Its director, Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the current blood supply reserve was below 500 pints following increased usage during the Aidilfitri festive season to cater to the needs of accident patients.

He said there was a dire need for Blood Type A and B, and 800 pints of supply was needed to ensure that its situation could be stabilised.

To increase blood supply, the Northern Region Blood Centre (PDWU), as well as blood banks in government hospitals nationwide had increased efforts to further bolster reserve through blood donation programmes, he said in a statement.

Thus, blood banks at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) and Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Kedah, as well as Tunku Fauziah Hospital in Perlis, have been open to the public.

Further information on the blood donation drive can be obtained through the Facebook page, 'Derma Darah Kedah/Perlis’ or contact PDWU’s Public Relations Unit at 04-7746051, HSAH (04-4457371) or Kulim Hospital (04-4272733, extension 3123). — Bernama