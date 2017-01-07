Blocked by KL mayor, PAS now says yet to apply for pro-Hadi’s Bill rally

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (left) speaks at the press conference in Dewan MBSA Shah Alam, January 7, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― PAS has admitted it has not even applied for an official permit to hold a rally in support of a Bill to upgrade Shariah courts next month, after the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) barred such an event from Dataran Merdeka.

In its announcement earlier today, the Islamist party said it has already asked for permission from the police to hold the mega rally, but deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man recant his remark this afternoon.

“No official application yet, we will follow due procedures and make the formal request,” he told Malay Mail Online.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also the chairman of the rally called Himpunan 355, said that the party will comply with any decisions made by the authorities after the application is made .

“We will see what happens after that. For now we will try to go through the proper procedures and put in an application,” he added.

PAS announced this morning a mega rally, Himpunan 355 rally in support of its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill on February 18, expected to last between 3pm and 11pm at Dataran Merdeka.

Other co-organisers of the rally include strident Muslim groups such as Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma), the Muslim Lawyers Association of Malaysia (PPMM), Pertubuhan Pembela Islam coalition, and PAS-affiliated pro-ulama group Geng Ustaz.

Mayor Mhd Amin however told Malay Mail Online later the iconic square is off limits and PAS should instead hold the rally at Stadium Titiwangsa.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh also denied that such an application has been made by the organisers.

In response, Tuan Ibrahim said PAS will seek an audience with Kuala Lumpur mayor and police chief to iron out further details.