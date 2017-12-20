Biker killed in Perak crash, video leaked online

The motorcyclist (top left) is seen seconds before falling under the lorry. KUALA KANGSAR, Dec 20 — A motorcyclist was fatally run over a by a lorry after falling under it here yesterday, and a recording of the incident has now been shared online.

A police spokesman said the incident occurred at a traffic light junction in Taman Indah near the Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Department at about 10pm yesterday.

“The 33-year-old victim had died on the spot and his remains were sent to Kuala Kangsar Hospital for post-mortem before it was claimed by his family,” said the spokesman, adding the lorry driver has yet to lodge a police report.

In the 34-second video, the motorcyclist, who worked at his mother’s eatery, can be seen trying to slow his machine as he approaches the junction.

He fails and lands under one of the lorry’s wheels just as the traffic lights turn green for the larger vehicle, which then drives forward and crushes the man.

The recording, believed to be from a surveillance camera at the junction, ends shortly after.