Beware of crocodiles in Klang River, residents told

SHAH ALAM, Feb 7 — Members of the public have been advised to be cautious when fishing in Klang River near Kota bridge, following sighting of a a two-metre long crocodile in the area recently.

Kota Raja Fire and Rescue Station head, Omar Mohamad, said the station would continue to monitor the river for the crocodile, believed to be a saltwater species.

“The crocodile appeared in the river possibly because its habitat has been affected by the recent flood and high tide phenomenon,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Omar was commenting on a video recording of a crocodile in Klang River which went viral on social sites recently.

Selangor Wildlife and National Parks Department director, Abd Rahim Othman was reported as saying the department would monitor the movement of the crocodile, but would not capture it.

Klang Municipal Council (MPK) president Datuk Yasid Bidin said MPK was in the process of putting up crocodile warning signs at the river.

However, he said the frequent spotting of crocodiles in the river could make it a potential tourist attraction for the royal town, but expressed the need for safety measures to be taken. — Bernama