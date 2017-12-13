Better screening behind Perak’s rising TB rate, says exco

Perak health executive committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon speaks to the press on December 13, 2017 in Ipoh. — Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, Dec 13 — The rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Perak is because of better detection and screening methods, state health authorities said.

State health executive committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said thorough screening for high-risk TB groups and effective awareness campaigns had made it easier for authorities to detect the disease.

Dr Mah spoke to the press after Simpang Pulai assemblyman Tan Kar Hing raised the alarm about increasing tuberculosis rates in the state earlier today.

Citing statistics given to him during last month’s state assembly sitting, Tan had said that the state’s TB cases increased from 1,389 cases in 2010 to 1,666 cases in 2016—an increase of 20 per cent.

During the same period, TB deaths also spiked from 151 in 2010 to 227 in 2016, representing a 50 per cent increase.

However, Dr Mah pointed out that the government has taken several steps to improve medical facilities and screening, which led to more people being diagnosed with the illness.

“Malaysia’s TB detection trend has risen by 29 per cent from 2010 to 2016, and Perak’s trend was slightly lower, rising by 26 per cent,” he told reporters here today.

“Nowadays, people are more careful and more people come forward to seek treatment because they are more educated. Medical practitioners are also more aware of the disease.”

In a press conference earlier today, Tan said the TB situation between 2014 and 2016 was arguably more worrying than dengue.

During this period, he said tuberculosis death rates in Perak alone closely approached the figures of dengue deaths nationwide.

“From 2014 to 2016, dengue deaths nationwide stood at 215, 336 and 237 people. During these three years, TB deaths in Perak alone amounted to 197, 196, and 227 people.” said Tan.

Dr Mah agreed that deaths among TB patients had increased, but pointed out that only 29 per cent of patients afflicted with the disease died of TB.

He explained that some TB patients died of other medical afflictions, adding that TB-caused death rate was stable, at around 60 deaths per year.

Dr Mah said the government actively screened at-risk groups like diabetes, lung, kidney and HIV patients, senior citizens, smokers, and prisoners.

“We also regularly spread the message via radio, seminars, posters, and awareness programmes,” he said.

“There is no denying that there is a global TB burden, but we are working hard to reduce the spread of the disease.”