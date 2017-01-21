Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:46 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Haze

Malaysia

Besut police chief dismisses viral image of police beat in flood water

Saturday January 21, 2017
07:59 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

‘America first’ Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president‘America first’ Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

Obama leaves the Oval Office for last timeObama leaves the Oval Office for last time

On inauguration day, China-US trade tensions top Big Oil’s worry listOn inauguration day, China-US trade tensions top Big Oil’s worry list

Cut Djokovic some slack, Murray tells Serb’s criticsCut Djokovic some slack, Murray tells Serb’s critics

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File photo of SK Pasir Akar, in Besut, Terengganu during the recent floods in December. — Bernama picFile photo of SK Pasir Akar, in Besut, Terengganu during the recent floods in December. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 — Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi tonight denied that the Tenang police beat in Besut was inundated in thigh-deep flood water.

An image of the police beat submerged in the flood went viral on the social media.

He confirmed that it was an old image which had been made viral by some quarters.

“Indeed some areas in Besut are flooded following continuous heavy rain since morning, but the picture (of the Tenang police beat) is an old picture and the situation where water rose to thigh high at the police beat happened last January 3,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The fourth wave flood seems to have started in Terengganu with 11 flood relief centres opened today.

Ten of the centres were opened in Besut and another in Setiu to accommodate 194 flood victims as of 10.30 pm today. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline