Bersih 2.0 wants other businesses to accommodate voters for GE14

Bersih acting chairman Shahrul Aman said today the polls watchdog ‘applauds Cathay Pacific’s stance to accommodate for democracy in Malaysia, and we call upon other businesses, social institutions to accommodate for democracy.’ — Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, March 29 — Bersih 2.0 urged other businesses today to follow Cathay Pacific Airways’ move in making it easier for Malaysians to vote in the general election.

The polls watchdog also took a swipe at Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, who had criticised the Hong Kong flag carrier for waiving rebooking fees for Malaysians whose travel plans coincided with the 14th general election.

“In a way, Bersih applauds Cathay Pacific’s stance to accommodate for democracy in Malaysia, and we call upon other businesses, social institutions to accommodate for democracy. Not curtail it,” Bersih acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari told the press here.

Shahrul Aman said Nur Jazlan should be encouraging people to return to Malaysia for the election.

“Why is he having, in a way, mala fide against people changing their dates to adjust their time to come for the election?” Shahrul asked.

He further advised Jazlan to refrain from interfering in the business decision of Cathay Pacific.

The Hong Kong flag carrier said in a travel advisory on Friday, that one change was permitted for all tickets, including those with restrictions on date change, if the date of the 14th general election fell within the Malaysian passenger’s inbound or outbound travel date.

“Wow. Good marketing move by them. Didnt know that regime change is part of their business plan. Cathay Pacific waives rebooking, rerouting charges for Malaysians travelling on polling day,” Nur Jazlan later tweeted.

The airline later responded this morning, stating that their announcement on waiving rebooking or rerouting charges for Malaysians whose travel plans coincide with the general election was merely a gesture of good customer service, Malaysiakini reported.

Not convinced with the ‘explanation’ by the airline today, Nur Jazlan slammed the airline for appearing to be selective with their gestures.

“Wow. A reply from CP. If the Malaysia GE offer is a BAU thing then Msians should look forward to CNY, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Christmas waivers too and not just a one-off thing. What about offers to other voters in other countries during their GEs?” Nur Jazlan tweeted.

The Malaysian government does not announce the date of the general election in advance.

The United Kingdom, for example, has a fixed date for general elections ― the first Thursday in May every five years. However, an earlier election can be triggered if a motion of no confidence in the government is passed or if a motion for a general election is agreed by two-thirds of the Commons.