Bernama to organise poetry writing, recital to sharpen journalistic skills

A participant recites a poem during the Poetry Recital Night in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2017 at the PWTC in Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Beginning this month, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will organise poetry writing and recital events on a monthly basis, in a bid to sharpen the skills of its journalists including in creative writing.

Its general manager, Datuk Zulkefli Salleh said creative writing was now deemed as an important element as it would help to improve the grasp of language and writing styles in a more effective manner, as well as touch the hearts of readers.

“If everything goes well, we will embark on it (the programme) next month. Maybe, we can start with spiritual poetries during the fasting month of Ramadan,” he told reporters after participating in the Poetry Recital Night in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2017 here tonight.

The event is organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) and the Malaysian National Writers Association (Pena).

At the event, Zulkefli recited a poem titled Seorang Tua Bernama Bahasa penned by the first female National Laureate, Datuk Dr Zurinah Hassan.

Bernama Deputy Editor-in-Chief (Domestic News Service) Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, on the other hand, recited a poem titled Aksara Merdeka, written by Wadi Leta S.A.

Meanwhile, Zurinah said she was glad with Bernama’s move to hold poetry events on a monthly basis among its journalists.

“This is a new initiative and personally, I’m feeling happy as there is another avenue to promote poetry,” she said when met after the event. — Bernama