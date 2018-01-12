Be professional in airing grievances, Perak police chief tells staff

Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan (centre) witnessing the handing-over of duties between outgoing CID chief, SAC Datuk Gan Tian Kee (left) and incoming CID chief, SAC Yahya Abd Rahman, January 12, 2018. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, Jan 12 — Perak police have been told to air their grievances through the right channels following the rise of viral social media postings alleging misconduct by those in the force.

State police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said he had instructed the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (Jips) (Integrity) to create a channel so that action can be taken to solve arising problems and internal issues.

“When cases of isolated alleged police misconduct are made viral, it will appear as if police are unable to solve our problems rationally and maturely,” he said.

Speaking during the handing over of duties for Criminal Investigation Department chief, Jips chief and Taiping district police chief here today, Hasnan said negative issues involving the force were leaked by insiders.

“Sometimes those who are not involved are also affected,” he said.

In a professional organisation, Hasnan said such acts should not have happened.

“In fact, such actions can be investigated under Section 233 (1) of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

He added that if such problem continues, the image of the force will be affected.

“It is our duty to gain people’s trust.

“It is the responsibility of the district police chiefs to inform the successes they have achieved to change people’s negative perception towards the force,” he added.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman is the new CID chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib is the new Taiping police chief while Superintendent Azlan Sanusi has been appointed as the new Jips chief.

Yahya replaces Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Gan Tian Kee who has been transferred to Bukit Aman as the Principal Assistant Director (Forgery/ Syndicated), Mohamad replaces Assistant Commissioner Harrith Kam Abdullah, while Azlan replaces Superintendent Radzuan Bachik who has been transferred to Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) in Perak police contingent.