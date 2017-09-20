Bank officer fined for threatening to set fire to petrol station

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 — A bank officer was fined RM4,500, in default four months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for threatening to set fire to a petrol station.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh meted out the fine on S. Shashitaran, 29, who pleaded guilty to committing the offence at a Shell petrol station, Damansara Puchong Expressway near here at 12.30pm last Sept 17.

Shashitaran was alleged to have threatened a pump attendant, Muhammad Daniel Roslan, 20, by saying that he would set fire to the station.

The charge, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years , or fine, or both, if found guilty.

According to the facts of the case, Shashitaran was drunk when he went to the petrol station to refill his gas tank for RM20.

After filling the gas tank for the said amount, Muhammad Daniel requested for the payment, but Shashitran refused to pay and pushed Muhammad Daniel while threatening to set fire to the station with a lighter he was holding.

In mitigation, lawyer Zawahrul Haq, representing Shashitaran, said his client, who is the eldest of four siblings, was remorse and promised to not make the same mistake.

He also appealed to be fined for fear that an imprisonment could affect his career.

Deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat prosecuted. — Bernama