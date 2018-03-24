Bagan Datuk first location for JBP 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid also announced an additional allocation of RM1 million for JBP2018 to enable more Malays and the bumiputra to pursue higher studies. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonBAGAN DATUK, March 24 — The “Jelajah Pendidikan Bumiputra 2018” (JPB 2018), aimed at enhancing the education level of the Bumiputera, begins its expedition today with the first location in the Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituency.

It was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, at Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datuk and was attended by about 5,000 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers from Bagan Datuk, Teluk Intan and Sabak Bernam.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also announced an additional allocation of RM1 million for JBP2018 to enable more Malays and the bumiputra to pursue higher studies.

The next location for the JBP squad is Batu Kurau in Larut.

A total of 32 locations have been selected for the JBP programme. — Bernama