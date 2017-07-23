Baby survives fatal crash in Gerik

IPOH, July 23 — A seven-month-old baby boy survived a fatal accident involving three cars which left three women dead in Gerik yesterday evening.

Muhammad Danial Mirza Saiful Haslim who was on his mother, Roslina Othman’s lap in a Proton Exora sustained minor injuries. His mother, however, was seriously injured.

The deceased were identified as Wong Mee Lai, 47; Foke Yoke Wah, 25; and Woke Mei Yong, 44, all from Perak. They were passengers of a Perodua Myvi car.

The other car involved in the collision was a Kia Spectra.

Gerik police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said the crash occurred about 4.30pm at Kampung Air Kala in Selat Pagar.

He said the Myvi driver, Chong Yah Wen, 23, sustained head and body injuries while another passenger, Wong Mei Chan had minor injuries.

Speaking to Bernama here tonight, Ismail said the accident was believed to have occurred when the Myvi which was travelling from Gerik to Kuala Kangsar was hit in the rear by the Kia Spectra, causing it to veer into the opposite lane and collide with the oncoming Exora.

He added that Roslina’s husband and the couple’s two other children were unhurt in the collision.

Ismail said the post-mortem on the deceased was held at the Gerik Hospital while the Kia Spectra’s driver and passenger were detained to facilitate investigations. — Bernama