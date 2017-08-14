Azmin says will try to persuade PAS on cooperation

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaking during an press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor, Petaling Jaya, August 14, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — Pakatan Harapan election director Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said he is committed to convincing PAS not to clash with his pact during the general election.

While acknowledging that PAS was not part of PH, the PKR deputy president said his party will negotiate with any counterpart that is aiming to challenge Barisan Nasional.

“We will see if they will support and if they are willing to work with Pakatan Harapan in interest of nation,” Azmin said in a press conference today.

“We must work based on consensus to unseat BN and Umno. This is the best time to form a new government in Putrajaya.”

Azmin added, however, that PKR’s efforts to persuade PAS will not exclude its PH allies.

The Selangor mentri besar is among holdouts in PH who refuse to write off PAS that officially severed ties with his party in May, effectively terminating any remaining links to the pact.

The development is expected to result in multi-cornered fights that will likely split the opposition vote.